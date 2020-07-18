Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Strong-Buy

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. CSFB decreased their price target on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. BTIG Research started coverage on Fulgent Genetics in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Fulgent Genetics from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.05.

Fulgent Genetics stock opened at $19.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Fulgent Genetics has a 1-year low of $5.95 and a 1-year high of $21.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.87. The company has a market capitalization of $437.65 million, a P/E ratio of 672.33 and a beta of 1.65.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.05). Fulgent Genetics had a positive return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. The company had revenue of $7.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fulgent Genetics will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fulgent Genetics news, Director John C. Bolger sold 8,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total value of $133,278.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,493.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,523 shares of company stock valued at $164,131. Insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLGT. CA Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,213,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Fulgent Genetics by 133.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 788,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,614,000 after purchasing an additional 451,351 shares during the period. Ranger Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 435.5% during the first quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 327,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,524,000 after buying an additional 266,351 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 599.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 285,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after buying an additional 244,499 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the 1st quarter valued at $1,488,000. Institutional investors own 59.32% of the company’s stock.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

