Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Price Target Raised to $13.50

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $10.00 to $13.50 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the natural resource company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet cut Freeport-McMoRan from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Eight Capital upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Freeport-McMoRan currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.17.

Shares of FCX stock opened at $13.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.29 and a beta of 2.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.14. Freeport-McMoRan has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $13.86.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The natural resource company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative return on equity of 1.55% and a negative net margin of 5.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 66,131 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.7% in the second quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 42,420 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Quilter Plc raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 10.1% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 12,221 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 19.8% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 7,302 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 12.3% during the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 11,450 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

