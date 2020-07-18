Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Upgraded at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$5.50 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$5.00.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on FRU. CIBC decreased their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut Freehold Royalties from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$4.50 to C$4.25 in a report on Wednesday, June 24th.

Freehold Royalties stock opened at C$3.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.42, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.92. Freehold Royalties has a 52-week low of C$2.30 and a 52-week high of C$8.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $442.26 million and a P/E ratio of 186.50.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$26.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$29.70 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Freehold Royalties will post -0.0412325 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Arthur Neil Korpach purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$3.79 per share, with a total value of C$37,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$94,750.

Freehold Royalties Company Profile

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada. It holds approximately 6.2 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 43,000 wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

