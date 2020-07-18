Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Price Target Raised to $151.00

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from $146.00 to $151.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Franco Nevada’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.46 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Franco Nevada in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Franco Nevada in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Franco Nevada from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $159.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. CIBC raised their target price on Franco Nevada from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Franco Nevada from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $148.00.

Shares of NYSE FNV opened at $150.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $136.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.86. Franco Nevada has a 1-year low of $77.18 and a 1-year high of $152.70. The company has a market cap of $28.03 billion, a PE ratio of 156.65, a P/E/G ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 0.57.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. Franco Nevada had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 19.91%. The firm had revenue of $240.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.92 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Franco Nevada will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is a boost from Franco Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Franco Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Franco Nevada by 78.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,981,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $697,514,000 after buying an additional 3,060,969 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Franco Nevada by 23.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,662,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $563,527,000 after buying an additional 1,082,428 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Franco Nevada by 100.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,583,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $255,201,000 after buying an additional 1,293,102 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Franco Nevada in the fourth quarter valued at $280,552,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Franco Nevada by 11.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,596,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,715,000 after buying an additional 159,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

