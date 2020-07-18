FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) Announces $0.44 Quarterly Dividend

FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 17th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.44 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%.

FMC has a dividend payout ratio of 27.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect FMC to earn $7.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.6%.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $106.42 on Friday. FMC has a 12-month low of $56.77 and a 12-month high of $108.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.11 and a 200-day moving average of $93.76.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.03. FMC had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 30.32%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that FMC will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

FMC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of FMC from $125.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of FMC from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of FMC from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.44.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

