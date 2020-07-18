Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

FIVE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Five Below from $68.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Five Below from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Five Below from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.00.

FIVE stock opened at $103.51 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.19. Five Below has a 52-week low of $47.53 and a 52-week high of $137.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.22.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.56). Five Below had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The business had revenue of $200.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Five Below’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Five Below will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kenneth R. Bull sold 9,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.13, for a total value of $1,041,207.99. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,574,144.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas Vellios sold 100,000 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.19, for a total transaction of $11,019,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 524,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,830,797.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 247,712 shares of company stock valued at $26,677,806 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIVE. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Five Below by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,968 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,759,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Five Below by 141.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,083 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the period.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

