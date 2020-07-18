First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Holdings Lowered by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 40.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,077 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIBR. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,793,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,073,000 after buying an additional 1,919,432 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,206,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,097,000 after buying an additional 404,728 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $5,951,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $7,738,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 430.8% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 245,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,406,000 after buying an additional 199,207 shares in the last quarter.

CIBR stock opened at $33.87 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 52 week low of $20.87 and a 52 week high of $35.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%.

