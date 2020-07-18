First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $5.45 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) – Wedbush lifted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for First Republic Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 14th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $5.45 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.31. Wedbush also issued estimates for First Republic Bank’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.70 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Republic Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Republic Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.18.

NYSE:FRC opened at $112.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $70.06 and a fifty-two week high of $125.12. The stock has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.83.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.23. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $943.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $937.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 30th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.38%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. First American Bank raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. First American Bank now owns 90,603 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,455,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 772,984 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,601,000 after acquiring an additional 305,411 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,886,324 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $155,207,000 after acquiring an additional 825,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 100.3% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 75,263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,977,000 after acquiring an additional 37,688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

