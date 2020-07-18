First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Given New C$14.50 Price Target at Raymond James

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its price target raised by Raymond James from C$10.50 to C$14.50 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for First Quantum Minerals’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

FM has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$16.00 to C$11.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$12.00 price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Eight Capital cut their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$12.63.

Shares of First Quantum Minerals stock opened at C$13.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion and a PE ratio of -53.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$10.16 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.71. First Quantum Minerals has a 1 year low of C$4.71 and a 1 year high of C$14.12.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.74 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Quantum Minerals will post 0.1701218 earnings per share for the current year.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates seven mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Çayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the Pyhäsalmi copper-zinc mine in Finland.

