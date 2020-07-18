First National Financial Corp (TSE:FN) Insider First National Securities Corporation Sells 3,364 Shares

First National Financial Corp (TSE:FN) insider First National Securities Corporation sold 3,364 shares of First National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.73, for a total value of C$100,011.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,059,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$447,705,853.80.

Shares of TSE FN opened at C$29.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$29.21 and its 200 day moving average is C$31.49. First National Financial Corp has a 52 week low of C$18.75 and a 52 week high of C$44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,645.71, a quick ratio of 8.86 and a current ratio of 9.06.

First National Financial (TSE:FN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$274.65 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that First National Financial Corp will post 3.2399999 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.1625 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.62%. This is an increase from First National Financial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. First National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.61%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on First National Financial from C$28.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on First National Financial from C$41.00 to C$21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on First National Financial from C$42.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th.

First National Financial Company Profile

First National Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. It offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. The company provides its services through mortgage broker distribution channel, as well as through online.

