First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $12.00 target price on the mining company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “First Majestic Silver Corp. is engaged in the production, development, exploration, and acquisition of silver mines in Mexico. First Majestic Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cormark downgraded First Majestic Silver from a buy rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $10.50 price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Friday, June 12th. UBS Group began coverage on First Majestic Silver in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. They set a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on First Majestic Silver from $7.80 to $6.75 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.06.

Shares of AG opened at $10.60 on Wednesday. First Majestic Silver has a 12-month low of $4.17 and a 12-month high of $12.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.38 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.91.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The mining company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. First Majestic Silver had a positive return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 20.87%. The firm had revenue of $86.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.45 million. Equities research analysts expect that First Majestic Silver will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AG. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,217,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,911,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,084,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,380,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,647,051 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $10,525,000 after acquiring an additional 266,580 shares in the last quarter. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,837 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco; and La Guitarra Silver Mine that consists of 39,714 hectares situated in México State.

Featured Article: What does relative strength index mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Majestic Silver (AG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.