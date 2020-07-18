First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) Senior Officer Sells C$71,500.00 in Stock

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) Senior Officer Connie Lillico sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.30, for a total value of C$71,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,500 shares in the company, valued at C$1,665,950.

Shares of TSE:FR opened at C$14.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.03, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$13.06 and its 200-day moving average is C$12.18. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 1 year low of C$5.30 and a 1 year high of C$16.50.

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The mining company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$115.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$133.57 million. Analysts anticipate that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FR. Cormark boosted their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$12.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,867 hectares located in Durango; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,772 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco, as well as 1,296 hectares of surface land; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; and Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas in Mexico.

