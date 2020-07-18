First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) Senior Officer Sells C$71,500.00 in Stock

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) Senior Officer Connie Lillico sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.30, for a total value of C$71,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,500 shares in the company, valued at C$1,665,950.
Shares of TSE:FR opened at C$14.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.03, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$13.06 and its 200-day moving average is C$12.18. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 1 year low of C$5.30 and a 1 year high of C$16.50.
First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The mining company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$115.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$133.57 million. Analysts anticipate that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.
First Majestic Silver Company Profile
First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,867 hectares located in Durango; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,772 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco, as well as 1,296 hectares of surface land; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; and Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas in Mexico.
