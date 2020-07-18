First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01), RTT News reports. First Horizon National had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 8.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS.

Shares of FHN stock opened at $9.23 on Friday. First Horizon National has a one year low of $6.27 and a one year high of $17.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.83 and its 200 day moving average is $11.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. First Horizon National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.14%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of First Horizon National in a report on Monday, April 13th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of First Horizon National from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Horizon National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of First Horizon National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of First Horizon National from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

In other news, Director Wendy P. Davidson acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.51 per share, with a total value of $28,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,138.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon National Company Profile

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

