First Heartland Consultants Inc. Takes Position in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,963 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the second quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 11,413 shares of the airline’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 16,519 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 4,966 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,917 shares of the airline’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LUV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Sunday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.81.

Southwest Airlines stock opened at $34.13 on Friday. Southwest Airlines Co has a 1-year low of $22.47 and a 1-year high of $58.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.33. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co will post -4.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Southwest Airlines news, EVP Andrew M. Watterson sold 8,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total value of $263,558.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,685,215.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

