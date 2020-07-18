First Heartland Consultants Inc. Takes Position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 586.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,557,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $113,604,000 after buying an additional 2,184,834 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 20.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,331,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,534,000 after buying an additional 225,261 shares during the period. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $21,549,000. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,309,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 82.7% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 551,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,943,000 after buying an additional 249,500 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF stock opened at $48.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.18 and a 200-day moving average of $41.10. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 1 year low of $31.19 and a 1 year high of $46.56.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

