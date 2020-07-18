First Heartland Consultants Inc. Sells 49,172 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) by 87.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,172 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 123.1% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter valued at about $68,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter valued at about $104,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XSLV opened at $33.93 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.32. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $27.41 and a 12 month high of $51.65.

