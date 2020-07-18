First Heartland Consultants Inc. Sells 267 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. decreased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth about $48,000. American Research & Management Co. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth about $50,000.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of GLD stock opened at $170.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $164.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.80. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $132.30 and a 12-month high of $170.86.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More: Different Options Trading Strategies



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.