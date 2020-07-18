First Heartland Consultants Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,518 Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SMG. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 103.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 777,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,648,000 after acquiring an additional 394,650 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 4th quarter worth $41,043,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 125.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 511,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,357,000 after purchasing an additional 284,975 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the second quarter worth $30,219,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 109.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 252,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,872,000 after buying an additional 131,953 shares during the last quarter. 63.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SMG. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Raymond James lowered shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Scotts Miracle-Gro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.50.

Shares of NYSE SMG opened at $144.22 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $135.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.89. The stock has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. Scotts Miracle-Gro Co has a 52-week low of $76.50 and a 52-week high of $151.03.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 9.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Scotts Miracle-Gro Co will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total value of $1,237,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,689,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,913,137,167.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Robert Hagedorn sold 30,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total value of $4,059,082.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,778,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,951,907,429.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 247,470 shares of company stock valued at $32,702,233. 28.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.