First Heartland Consultants Inc. Purchases 558 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 276.0% in the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target (down from $150.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.55.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $87.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $164.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 72.43 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $51.60 and a 12 month high of $127.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. Chevron had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

