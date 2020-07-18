First Heartland Consultants Inc. Makes New Investment in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. People s United Financial Inc. increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 711.1% during the 1st quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 837,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,160,000 after buying an additional 734,498 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 939.0% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 307,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,849,000 after buying an additional 278,017 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 663,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,893,000 after buying an additional 275,189 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,868,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,267,000 after buying an additional 214,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,814,000.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF alerts:

RWO stock opened at $39.03 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $29.37 and a twelve month high of $53.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.99 and a 200 day moving average of $42.89.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

Featured Article: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.