First Heartland Consultants Inc. Invests $265,000 in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 187 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 34 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spence Asset Management lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL stock opened at $1,516.85 on Friday. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $1,576.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,034.11 billion, a PE ratio of 30.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,448.30 and a 200-day moving average of $1,364.56.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The firm had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.50 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 41.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GOOGL. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Nomura Instinet increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,680.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,564.41.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

See Also: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.