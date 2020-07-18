First Heartland Consultants Inc. Invests $227,000 in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VLO. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter worth about $90,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 30,715 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 15,128 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $718,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $1,882,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Valero Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley cut Valero Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upgraded Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Valero Energy from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.14.

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $55.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.03 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.31. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $31.00 and a one year high of $101.99.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.22 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 0.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.07%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.77%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

Featured Article: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.