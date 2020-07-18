First Heartland Consultants Inc. Invests $224,000 in Draftkings Inc (NASDAQ:DKNG)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Draftkings Inc (NASDAQ:DKNG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Draftkings during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Draftkings during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Draftkings in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Draftkings during the 2nd quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Draftkings in the second quarter worth $134,000. Institutional investors own 9.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Woodrow Levin sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total transaction of $1,940,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 229,810 shares in the company, valued at $8,916,628. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Park sold 76,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total value of $2,953,766.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,497 shares in the company, valued at $562,483.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,471,338 shares of company stock worth $57,087,914.

A number of research firms recently commented on DKNG. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Draftkings in a research note on Sunday, June 7th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Draftkings from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Draftkings in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Draftkings from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Draftkings from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $35.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.54. Draftkings Inc has a 1-year low of $9.76 and a 1-year high of $44.79.

Draftkings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.15. On average, research analysts anticipate that Draftkings Inc will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

Draftkings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

