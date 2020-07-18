First Heartland Consultants Inc. Invests $208,000 in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTAB)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTAB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. owned 0.27% of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF by 6,153.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF by 225.7% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 67,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 46,446 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF by 360.9% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 108,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 84,928 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $4,254,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,245,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA HTAB opened at $21.80 on Friday. Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $19.19 and a 12-month high of $22.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.17.

