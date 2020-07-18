First Heartland Consultants Inc. Invests $123,000 in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KEY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth $187,256,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 1st quarter worth $48,023,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 1st quarter worth $30,886,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,217,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,220,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $427,459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

In other KeyCorp news, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis bought 4,485 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.10 per share, for a total transaction of $49,783.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,012.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KEY opened at $11.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.16. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $20.52.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.33%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.11%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KEY shares. Nomura Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. KeyCorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.74.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

Featured Story: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.