First Heartland Consultants Inc. Has $530,000 Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 17.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,335 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 345 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Network boosted its holdings in Facebook by 1.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Network now owns 3,519 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 3.4% during the first quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,465 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 0.6% during the second quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 8,488 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in Facebook by 6.9% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 770 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 0.9% during the first quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,627 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB stock opened at $242.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $686.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 4.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $233.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.77. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $250.15.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Facebook from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Facebook from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Cfra cut Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $238.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $253.10.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total transaction of $46,823.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $697,047.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.29, for a total transaction of $4,516,380.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 57,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,804,790.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 69,367 shares of company stock valued at $15,038,344. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

