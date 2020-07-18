First Heartland Consultants Inc. Has $388,000 Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,324 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth $31,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 61.1% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 939 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management increased its position in Cisco Systems by 238.0% during the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 1,004 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $255,893.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,841,455.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp lowered shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.17.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $46.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.23. The company has a market cap of $193.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.40 and a 12-month high of $58.10.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.87 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 36.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.53%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

