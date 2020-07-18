First Heartland Consultants Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,964 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Walt Disney by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,952,278 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,240,390,000 after purchasing an additional 565,404 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,471,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,653,710,000 after buying an additional 3,939,992 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,971,783 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,748,495,000 after buying an additional 548,830 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,572,048,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,552,686 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,598,989,000 after purchasing an additional 386,175 shares during the period. 62.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIS has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $147.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Imperial Capital restated a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Walt Disney from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.35.

NYSE DIS opened at $118.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $215.72 billion, a PE ratio of 40.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.10. Walt Disney Co has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $153.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.23.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

