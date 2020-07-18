First Heartland Consultants Inc. Grows Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 19.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,567 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. DeDora Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 8,471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Smart Money Group LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 8,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,818 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.87.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $43.51 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $30.11 and a 1 year high of $76.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.21. The company has a market capitalization of $183.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.33.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $56.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.25 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

