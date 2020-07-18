First Heartland Consultants Inc. Buys Shares of 2,578 First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the first quarter worth about $126,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 692,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,652,000 after acquiring an additional 21,231 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $273,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 83.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,101,000 after acquiring an additional 70,983 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF stock opened at $87.75 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.35. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $53.10 and a one year high of $89.75.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

