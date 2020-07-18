First Heartland Consultants Inc. Buys Shares of 2,578 First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the first quarter worth about $126,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 692,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,652,000 after acquiring an additional 21,231 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $273,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 83.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,101,000 after acquiring an additional 70,983 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF stock opened at $87.75 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.35. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $53.10 and a one year high of $89.75.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Profile

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

