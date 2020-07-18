First Heartland Consultants Inc. Buys Shares of 1,272 Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,272 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 54.4% in the first quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 230 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 67.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Norfolk Southern news, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 10,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.96, for a total value of $1,844,236.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,844 shares in the company, valued at $5,826,178.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 1,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.65, for a total transaction of $306,891.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,926,776.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,388 shares of company stock valued at $13,616,926 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NSC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $189.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Sunday, April 12th. TD Securities raised Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $182.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.24.

NYSE:NSC opened at $188.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $177.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 12 month low of $112.62 and a 12 month high of $219.88.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.33. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 21.89% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

