First Heartland Consultants Inc. Acquires Shares of 921 iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 11.4% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 251.9% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 118.7% during the second quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 153,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,049,000 after purchasing an additional 83,448 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 116.8% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 35.3% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA JKE opened at $245.53 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $158.00 and a 1-year high of $251.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $234.83 and its 200-day moving average is $215.71.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Large Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

