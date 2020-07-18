First Heartland Consultants Inc. Acquires New Holdings in CleanSpark Inc (OTCMKTS:CLSK)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new position in CleanSpark Inc (OTCMKTS:CLSK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. owned 0.10% of CleanSpark as of its most recent SEC filing.
Separately, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in CleanSpark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000.
OTCMKTS:CLSK opened at $4.18 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.47 and a 200-day moving average of $2.80. CleanSpark Inc has a 52 week low of $0.97 and a 52 week high of $18.40. The company has a quick ratio of 6.58, a current ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
CLSK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Sunday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CleanSpark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 25th.
CleanSpark Company Profile
CleanSpark, Inc provides energy software and control technology in the United States. The company offers an integrated distributed energy management control platform that provides energy generation with storage devices, as well as controls facility loads to provide energy security in real time to commercial, industrial, mining, defense, campus, and residential users.
