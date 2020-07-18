First Command Bank Sells 569 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

First Command Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 56.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 569 shares during the quarter. First Command Bank’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 150.3% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 1,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 3,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $189.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.65.

Shares of DE opened at $176.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $157.66 and a 200-day moving average of $153.24. The company has a market cap of $54.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.95. Deere & Company has a one year low of $106.14 and a one year high of $181.99.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.49. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 30.58%.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

