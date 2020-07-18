First Command Bank Raises Position in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL)

First Command Bank grew its position in shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 62.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the quarter. First Command Bank’s holdings in PPL were worth $118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in PPL by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 32,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of PPL by 812.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 53,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after buying an additional 47,380 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in PPL in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in PPL by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 59,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,132,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. 66.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PPL has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of PPL from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Mizuho raised PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on PPL from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Barclays downgraded PPL from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of PPL from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.09.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $26.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.07. PPL Corp has a 1-year low of $18.12 and a 1-year high of $36.83. The company has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.05). PPL had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 23.68%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. PPL’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PPL Corp will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.76%.

PPL Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

