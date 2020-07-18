First Command Bank Purchases 40 Shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

First Command Bank grew its holdings in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. First Command Bank’s holdings in Tesla were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Tesla by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,694,412 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,473,791,000 after purchasing an additional 454,250 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 10.4% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,320,630 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,264,010,000 after purchasing an additional 408,744 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 158.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,566,544 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $655,333,000 after purchasing an additional 961,315 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in Tesla by 0.6% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,545,640 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $809,915,000 after purchasing an additional 8,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its position in Tesla by 52,300.0% during the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 1,310,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $785.75, for a total transaction of $1,571,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,828,433.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,395.78, for a total transaction of $418,734.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,422 shares in the company, valued at $6,172,139.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,048 shares of company stock valued at $19,064,779. 23.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $246.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $295.00 target price (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Tesla in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, New Street Research raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $707.19.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $1,500.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Tesla Inc has a 1 year low of $211.00 and a 1 year high of $1,794.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,085.75 and its 200 day moving average is $759.47.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $1.60. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The business’s revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.90) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Tesla Inc will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

