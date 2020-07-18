First Command Bank Purchases 300 Shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

First Command Bank lifted its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,820 shares of the energy giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. First Command Bank’s holdings in Exelon were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exelon in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Brooktree Capital Management boosted its holdings in Exelon by 100.0% in the first quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 800 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Exelon in the first quarter worth $29,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in Exelon in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Exelon in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EXC opened at $39.40 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.59. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $29.28 and a 52 week high of $50.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The energy giant reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Exelon from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Exelon from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Exelon from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Exelon in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exelon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.71.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

