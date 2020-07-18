First Command Bank Purchases 193 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

First Command Bank lifted its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 21.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,093 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. First Command Bank’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 311.3% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,979 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 32.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,402,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,051,000 after acquiring an additional 346,578 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP bought a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter valued at $3,281,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 721,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,038,000 after purchasing an additional 3,944 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,254,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,153,000 after purchasing an additional 32,318 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $95.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.23. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $60.20 and a one year high of $119.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 18.69%. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on DLTR. Gordon Haskett upgraded Dollar Tree from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $92.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.09.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

