First Command Bank Makes New $43,000 Investment in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,313,000 after acquiring an additional 17,822 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,367,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 3,473 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,364,000.

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $146.59 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $95.69 and a 52 week high of $170.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.28.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

