First Command Bank Lowers Position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

First Command Bank trimmed its position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,228 shares during the quarter. First Command Bank’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 469.9% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 5,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 4,821 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 106.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $535,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 39,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,602,000 after purchasing an additional 9,197 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

SRE opened at $124.81 on Friday. Sempra Energy has a twelve month low of $88.00 and a twelve month high of $161.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $122.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.22.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 22.32% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $1.045 per share. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 25th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.65%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 price objective on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $125.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Sempra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.94.

In other Sempra Energy news, CFO Trevor I. Mihalik sold 10,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.16, for a total value of $1,276,488.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,920,010.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

