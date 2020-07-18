First Command Bank Invests $37,000 in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH)

First Command Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,635,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 4,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Get iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:JKH opened at $305.45 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $183.44 and a 52 week high of $307.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $291.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $262.98.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Mid Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Mid Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by mid-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

See Also: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.