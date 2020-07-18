First Command Bank Cuts Stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

First Command Bank lessened its position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. First Command Bank’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 10.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,778,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,201,056,000 after acquiring an additional 8,150,622 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 80,112,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,162,460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,957,880 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Altria Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,451,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,663,283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220,828 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,967,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,132,000 after buying an additional 3,141,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 4,061.9% in the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 2,215,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,661,000 after buying an additional 2,161,975 shares in the last quarter. 63.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altria Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Altria Group from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Cfra raised their price objective on Altria Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.29.

NYSE:MO opened at $41.54 on Friday. Altria Group Inc has a 12-month low of $30.95 and a 12-month high of $52.45. The firm has a market cap of $77.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a positive return on equity of 84.55%. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group Inc will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.09%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.62%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

See Also: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.