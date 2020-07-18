First Command Bank Buys 26,453 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

First Command Bank grew its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 115.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,434 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 26,453 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up approximately 0.5% of First Command Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. First Command Bank’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 65.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:VZ opened at $56.30 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.80. The stock has a market cap of $232.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.84 and a 12 month high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The company had revenue of $31.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VZ shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Nomura Securities reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.63.

In other news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $613,482.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,307.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

