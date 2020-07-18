First Command Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

First Command Bank raised its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,164 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. First Command Bank’s holdings in Corning were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First PREMIER Bank boosted its position in Corning by 303.3% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in Corning by 700.0% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 202.8% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

GLW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Corning in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Corning from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Corning in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.73.

GLW stock opened at $29.04 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $17.44 and a 1 year high of $34.25. The company has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.09 and a 200 day moving average of $24.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Corning had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Corning’s revenue was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

