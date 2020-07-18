Financial Survey: Rennova Health (OTCMKTS:RNVA) and Community Health Systems (OTCMKTS:CYH)

Rennova Health (OTCMKTS:RNVA) and Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and risk.

Profitability

Get Rennova Health alerts:

This table compares Rennova Health and Community Health Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rennova Health -300.46% N/A -296.17% Community Health Systems -4.19% N/A -1.41%

This table compares Rennova Health and Community Health Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rennova Health $15.99 million 0.12 -$48.03 million N/A N/A Community Health Systems $13.21 billion 0.03 -$675.00 million ($0.89) -4.12

Rennova Health has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Community Health Systems.

Risk and Volatility

Rennova Health has a beta of -0.96, meaning that its share price is 196% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Community Health Systems has a beta of 1.68, meaning that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Rennova Health and Community Health Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rennova Health 0 0 0 0 N/A Community Health Systems 1 4 1 0 2.00

Community Health Systems has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 36.24%. Given Community Health Systems’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Community Health Systems is more favorable than Rennova Health.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.6% of Community Health Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 20.2% of Rennova Health shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of Community Health Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Community Health Systems beats Rennova Health on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Rennova Health Company Profile

Rennova Health, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides a suite of healthcare related products and services to healthcare providers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Laboratory Services, Supportive Software Solutions, and Decision Support and Informatics Operations. It provides toxicology, clinical pharmacogenetics, and esoteric testing services. The company also offers Advantage, a HIPAA compliant software; Clinlab, a Windows-based Web-enabled laboratory information management system; and Medical Mime, a suite of solutions, which include an optimized Electronic health records (EHR) for substance abuse and behavioral health providers, a dictation-based ambulatory EHR for physician practices, and advanced transcription services. In addition, it develops and markets interpretation and decision support solutions that enhance cancer diagnoses and treatment through actionable data analytics and reporting for oncologists and their patients. Rennova Health, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. The company offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services. It also provides outpatient services at urgent care centers, occupational medicine clinics, imaging centers, cancer centers, and ambulatory surgery centers. As of December 31, 2018, it owned or leased 113 hospitals, including 111 general acute care hospitals and 2 stand-alone rehabilitation or psychiatric hospitals with an aggregate of 18,227 licensed beds. Community Health Systems, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

Receive News & Ratings for Rennova Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rennova Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.