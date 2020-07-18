Financial Analysis: Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) vs. SolarWinds (NASDAQ:SWI)

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) and Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

SolarWinds has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shotspotter has a beta of 1.59, meaning that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares SolarWinds and Shotspotter’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SolarWinds 1.63% 8.89% 4.46% Shotspotter 5.22% 7.63% 3.73%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SolarWinds and Shotspotter’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SolarWinds $932.53 million 5.98 $18.64 million $0.76 23.54 Shotspotter $40.75 million 6.59 $1.80 million $0.15 157.00

SolarWinds has higher revenue and earnings than Shotspotter. SolarWinds is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Shotspotter, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for SolarWinds and Shotspotter, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SolarWinds 3 2 6 0 2.27 Shotspotter 0 3 6 0 2.67

SolarWinds currently has a consensus target price of $20.30, indicating a potential upside of 13.47%. Shotspotter has a consensus target price of $33.88, indicating a potential upside of 43.84%. Given Shotspotter’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Shotspotter is more favorable than SolarWinds.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.4% of SolarWinds shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.6% of Shotspotter shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of SolarWinds shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.4% of Shotspotter shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

SolarWinds beats Shotspotter on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SolarWinds

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, and database and Website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure. The company provides a suite of network management software that provides real-time visibility into network utilization and bandwidth, as well as the ability to detect, diagnose, and resolve network performance problems; and a suite of system management products, which monitor and analyze the performance of applications and their supporting infrastructure. It also offers cloud-based monitoring of the full IT stack whether deployed in the cloud or on-premise; and AppOptics, which integrates application performance, server infrastructure monitoring, and custom metrics into one unified cloud-based solution. Its cloud management products enable visibility into log data, cloud infrastructure metrics, applications, tracing, and Web performance management. In addition, the company provides IT service management solutions to enable managed service providers (MSPs) to deliver outsourced IT services and manage their own businesses. Its remote monitoring and management software, which monitors desktops, laptops, servers, and mobile devices across operating systems and platforms. Further, it offers an email protection and archiving platform on a standalone basis that protects businesses from phishing, malware, and other email-borne threats. The company markets and sells its products directly to network and systems engineers, database administrators, storage administrators, DevOps professionals, and managed service providers. The company was formerly known as SolarWinds Parent, Inc. and changed its name to SolarWinds Corporation in May 2018. SolarWinds Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Shotspotter

ShotSpotter, Inc. provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States and South Africa. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Missions, a cloud-based patrol management solution to help police departments plan patrol missions and tactics for crime deterrence. The company also provides ShotSpotter SecureCampus that helps the law enforcement and security personnel serving universities, colleges, and other educational institutions to mitigate risk and enhance security by notifying authorities and first responders of an active-shooter. In addition, it offers ShotSpotter SiteSecure, which serves customers, such as corporations to safeguard their facilities; and public agencies focused on protecting critical infrastructure, including train stations, airports, and freeways. The company sells its solutions through its direct sales teams. ShotSpotter, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

