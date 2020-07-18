Financial Analysis: Ottawa Savings Bancorp (NASDAQ:OTTW) & Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN)

Ottawa Savings Bancorp (NASDAQ:OTTW) and Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Ottawa Savings Bancorp and Capitol Federal Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ottawa Savings Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Capitol Federal Financial 0 0 1 0 3.00

Capitol Federal Financial has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 46.34%. Given Capitol Federal Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Capitol Federal Financial is more favorable than Ottawa Savings Bancorp.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ottawa Savings Bancorp and Capitol Federal Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ottawa Savings Bancorp $14.99 million 2.12 $1.94 million N/A N/A Capitol Federal Financial $351.91 million 4.12 $94.24 million $0.68 15.07

Capitol Federal Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Ottawa Savings Bancorp.

Dividends

Ottawa Savings Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Capitol Federal Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Capitol Federal Financial pays out 50.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ottawa Savings Bancorp has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

Ottawa Savings Bancorp has a beta of 0.46, indicating that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Capitol Federal Financial has a beta of 0.49, indicating that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ottawa Savings Bancorp and Capitol Federal Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ottawa Savings Bancorp 10.81% 3.24% 0.54% Capitol Federal Financial 20.81% 5.48% 0.77%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

24.7% of Ottawa Savings Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.0% of Capitol Federal Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.8% of Ottawa Savings Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Capitol Federal Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Capitol Federal Financial beats Ottawa Savings Bancorp on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ottawa Savings Bancorp Company Profile

Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Ottawa Savings Bank, a chartered savings bank that provides various financial services to individual and corporate customers in Illinois. The company offers various deposit accounts, including checking, money market, regular savings, club savings, certificate, and various retirement accounts. It also provides one-to-four family residential, multi-family and non-residential real estate, commercial, and construction loans; and consumer loans comprising auto, share, and personal unsecured loans, as well as home equity lines of credit. The company was formerly known as Ottawa Savings Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. in October 2016. Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Illinois.

Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits. It also provides various loan products, such as one- to four-family residential real estate loans; construction-to-permanent loans; consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, home improvement loans, vehicle loans, and loans secured by savings deposits; and commercial real estate loans that include various property types, which comprise hotels, office and retail buildings, senior housing facilities, and multi-family dwellings located in Texas, Missouri, Kansas, Kentucky, Nebraska, Colorado, Arkansas, California, Montana, and Arizona. In addition, the company offers mobile, telephone, and online banking services, as well as bill payment services; operates a call center; invests in various securities; and engages in the reinsurance and real estate businesses. It operates a network of 58 branches, including 48 traditional branches and 10 in-store branches located in 9 counties throughout Kansas and 3 counties in Missouri. The company serves the metropolitan areas of Topeka, Wichita, Lawrence, Manhattan, Emporia, and Salina, Kansas, as well as the metropolitan area of greater Kansas. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Topeka, Kansas.

