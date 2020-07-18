Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) Price Target Raised to $12.00

Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from $7.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Fiera Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th.

OTCMKTS:FRRPF opened at $6.87 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.29. Fiera Capital has a 12 month low of $4.97 and a 12 month high of $9.82.

About Fiera Capital

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

