Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) Price Target Raised to $12.00

Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from $7.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Fiera Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th.

OTCMKTS:FRRPF opened at $6.87 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.29. Fiera Capital has a 12 month low of $4.97 and a 12 month high of $9.82.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

