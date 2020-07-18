FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) CEO Henry J. Maier Sells 8,750 Shares

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) CEO Henry J. Maier sold 8,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total value of $1,456,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,417 shares in the company, valued at $8,226,942.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

FDX opened at $165.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.39 billion, a PE ratio of 33.94, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.32. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $88.69 and a 1-year high of $178.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $142.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.93.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 30th. The shipping service provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $1.11. The firm had revenue of $17.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.54 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.01 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 26th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 27.37%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FDX shares. ValuEngine cut FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America upgraded FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on FedEx from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on FedEx from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on FedEx from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.08.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 215.4% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 205 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Retirement Network grew its position in shares of FedEx by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Network now owns 207 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

