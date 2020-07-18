Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Receives $111.82 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $111.82.

A number of brokerages have commented on FRT. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $138.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $78.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.92. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $64.11 and a twelve month high of $141.35. The company has a quick ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.77.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.83). The business had revenue of $231.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.66 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 37.27% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 19th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.35%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Recommended Story: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.